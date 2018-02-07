Firefighters from across the Niagara region worked through the night to extinguish a massive industrial fire that burned down a vinyl warehouse in Port Colborne on Tuesday.

The cause is yet unknown; An Ontario's fire marshal investigator is onsite Wednesday.

Port Colborne Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bendia said the fire did more than $1 million in damage.

"The building itself was a big building, and still don't fully know what all was inside the building," Bendia said.

Port Colborne fire crews had to take a break from the scene this morning to thaw their equipment.

"Everything was frozen," Bendia said. "At 5:30 this morning we had to stop because we had hoses that were so frozen we weren't passing water through them."

As of Wednesday morning, Port Colborne fire officials said there was still some smoldering that was producing smoke.

Though air and water pH testing has shown the city to be within acceptable Ministry of Environment limits, officials warned residents to stay indoors with windows and doors closed if they have smoke in their area.

The ministry is at the fire scene again Wednesday to monitor air quality.

After staying to fight the fire all night, crews from Welland, Wainfleet, Fort Erie and Pelham have returned to their respective municipalities.

Barber Road and 2nd Concession remain closed. Highway 140 has been reopened but there is no access to 2nd Concession in Port Colborne.