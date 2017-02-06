A woman was rescued from 30 metres down at Devil's Punchbowl on Sunday evening and was in and out of consciousness while emergency crews pulled her up to the top of the waterfall, according to Hamilton Fire Department.

The fire department responded to a car fire around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The car was in the parking lot at the top of the escarpment and was completely destroyed, said Hamilton fire spokesman Claudio Mostacci.

When firefighters got there, "there was a patient who was about 100 feet down" and crews arranged ropes and gear to pull her safely up to the top, Mostacci said.

"How she got there and the circumstances on that, police are investigating," he said.

Mostacci did not release the woman's age.