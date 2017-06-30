A lost pot-bellied pig is home safe and sound thanks to some helpful neighbours and two police officers.

The officers say they were called to a residential neighbourhood in Burlington, Ont., on Thursday morning by a man who came across a pig wandering in the street.

They say the man kept an eye on the pig as it moved to a yard, where it ate some shrubbery and nosed around the dirt. When officers arrived, neighbours who recognized the pig told them it belonged to a woman living in a nearby home.

One of the officers, Const. Renee Harnack, says she got a strap that's meant for restraining suspects from her car, fashioned it into a leash and put it on the pig.

Harnack says she attempted to walk the pig across the road, but met with little success, and when she picked the pig up, it squealed, drawing its owner outside.

She says the owner, who told officers the one-year-old pot-bellied pig is named Chanel, had better luck carrying the pig home.