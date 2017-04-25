Police have found a clue in their search for Helen Robertson, a 79-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who went missing from her home last July.

Over the weekend, Burlington city staff found a brown leather Fossil brand wallet inside a fenced field at Norton Park near Walkers Line and Dundas Street.

Robertson owned a brown leather Fossil wallet, and police believe the wallet found this weekend was hers.

Police think someone discarded the wallet at the park over the weekend after finding it somewhere else.

Halton police released a photograph of the wallet that was found over the weekend, believed to belong to Helen Robertson. (Halton Regional Police)

They're pleading with that person or people to come forward so police can follow the trail to hopefully find Robertson.

"Police can't stress enough how important it is that the finder come forward to indicate where it was found so that a further ground search can be undertaken with hopes of finding Helen," Halton police said in a press release.

They ask the person who found the wallet or anyone with information to contact Det. Joe Barr at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2385 or Crime Stoppers.