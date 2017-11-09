Police have found and arrested a youth suspected of murder in the case of a Mississauga man who died in Hamilton in April.

Police had asked for the public's help to find the suspect, who they said had breached bail conditions. Because of the suspect's age, police had to seek special authorization to release the name and photograph.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and can no longer be identified publicly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33. Police said he staggered into a Stoney Creek Mountain gas station on April 28 covered in blood. Two days later he died in hospital.

At the time, police said they believed a trio of teen sex workers were trying to rob the man when things "escalated."

As a result of their investigation, police said, three people were arrested and charged with murder.

Det. Richard Wouters of the Hamilton Police Service could not speak about potential motives.

"Just because it's before the courts, I'm not able to speak in relation to any of the evidence," said Wouters.