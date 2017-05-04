A judge has dismissed a charge of mischief Thursday against animal rights activist Anita Krajnc, who gave water to pigs outside a slaughterhouse.

Justice David Harris delivered his verdict Thursday morning in a Milton, Ont. courtroom.

Krajnc, a 49-year-old Toronto activist with Toronto Pig Save, poured water into the openings of a metal trailer outside Fearman's Pork Inc. in Burlington in June 2015. Halton police charged her with mischief, which carries a maximum $5,000 fine and jail time.

Krajnc says the pigs were hot and thirsty, and her group "bears witness" to animals en route to slaughter. The Crown says she was tampering with private property.

Krajnc's case has attracted intense international interest. It has inspired numerous "Pig Save" groups, and celebrities such as Maggie Q and Moby have lent support. Mckenna Grace, the 10-year-old star of the movie Gifted, will be in Burlington Thursday to support Krajnc.

"It's sad that Anita Krajnc might be sent to jail just because she gave sweet, scared pigs some cold water in the final moments of their lives," Grace said in a PETA media release Wednesday.

The trial has led to about six days of testimony that saw Kranjc's lawyers compare her actions to those of Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, and compare ignoring pigs sent to slaughter to ignoring Jewish people sent to concentration camps during the holocaust.

Farming organizations, meanwhile, say all this misses the point.

The case "is essentially a misdemeanor case about product tampering," said Bruce Kelly of Farm and Food Care.

CBC reporter Samantha Craggs has live blogged about the trial each day.

