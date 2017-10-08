A crowd of humans and four legged friends including dogs, cats and a two-week-old turtle gathered outside of St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Sunday for an annual tradition.

One of which Saint Francis, patron saint of animals, would approve.

Father Tony O'Dell welcomed the human parishioners and their pets to the annual blessing of the animals.

"These beautiful pets that you've all been entrusted with, who have brought so much and are bringing so much to each one of your lives," he said.

Father Tony O'Dell, pastor of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in downtown Hamilton, held a blessing for pets on Sunday afternoon. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

Ceremony-goers sang a hymn: "All Creatures of our God and King."

They prayed for blessings for themselves and for their animals.

They read from Genesis, from the Bible, the account of God creating life on the Earth.

And then O'Dell took the holy water and walked around to each pet, sprinkling them with a blessing.

“We know how much St. Francis loved animals.” Fr Tony O’Dell sprinkled holy water on dogs, cats & a turtle this afternoon at @StPatsHamilton pic.twitter.com/DJMNJcPuHQ — @kellyrbennett

This year's blessing ceremony was in honour of TJ, a black Labrador retriever that belonged to O'Dell and Father Jarek Pachocki, the parish's other pastor.

Rebekah Velasco brought her two-week-old turtle, Tiny, in a small plastic lunch box.

Rebekah Velasco brought her turtle, Tiny, to be blessed. (Ian Ford/St. Patrick's Catholic Church)

She previously had a fish who died. But she's heard turtles can live for up to 30 years.

"I want to bless him, and (see) him grow big and strong," she said.