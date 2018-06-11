Jury selection for the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing an Indigenous man in his driveway began Monday, with approximately 250 prospective jurors crowded into an Hamilton courtroom, filling the seats and standing three-deep in the aisles.

That group will eventually be whittled down to the 12 people who will consider whether Peter Khill, a millwright and former reservist, is guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jon Styres, a First Nations man who was shot in February 2016. Police said an adult male had appeared to be stealing a truck from Khill's rural home on the outskirts of Hamilton.

Khill told court Monday he intends to plead not guilty to the charge.

Jurors to be asked about racial bias

The day started with assistant Crown attorney Steve O'Brien, the prosecutor, asking Justice Stephen Glithero for permission to question prospective jurors about bias, considering the deceased person was Indigenous and the accused person is white. Glithero asked Khill's lawyer, Jeff Manishen, if he objected.

When he did not, the judge approved the specific language of the question.

That question is a key issue for members of the Indigenous community who are keeping an eye on how the trial is handled by the legal system.

Hamilton police cruisers sit outside the home on Highway 56 in Glanbrook where the body of Jon Styres was found. (Tucker Wilson/CBC)

The case resembles in some ways the shooting death of Indigenous man Colten Boushie in Saskatchewan. In that case, a reportedly all-white jury in Saskatchewan reached a not-guilty verdict against the accused, Gerald Stanley.

Ava Hill, chief of the Six Nations of the Grand River, says she will be watching the selection closely to make sure the "same mistakes," around the legal process that were criticized after that trial in February aren't made again.

So far, four jurors have been selected for the Khill trial. Another 40 people are expected to be questioned this afternoon.

