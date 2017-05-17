A 10-year-old Hamilton girl was struck and killed in Waterdown on Tuesday evening.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m., in the area of 528 Evans Rd., near Dundas Street East.

According to a police news release issued Wednesday morning, a 25-year-old driver was going southbound on Evans Road when the child ran out in front of his vehicle.

"The man stopped his vehicle along with other motorists and witnesses," police said in the news release. "They rendered medical assistance to the child until paramedics arrived."

Investigators say the girl was rushed to hospital, where she died.

"A tragic incident for the entire community to learn of and for everyone involved," Const. Steve Welton told CBC News in an email. "Our thoughts are certainly with the family and friends of the little girl right now."

Det. Const. Matt Hewko of Hamilton police's collision reconstruction unit called the incident a tragedy for the tight-knit community in the area.

"It has definitely affected the small hamlet on the roadway," he said.

Police say they will not release the child's name at the request of her family. The driver wasn't injured, and cooperated with the investigation, detectives say. Hewko said the driver was "absolutely" shaken up.

"The investigation is in its early stages however impairment has been ruled out," the news release reads. Hewko said that investigators are still trying to determine if speed was a factor. The roads were clear and dry at the time of the crash, he said.

Two cameramen, freelancer Dave Ritchie and Global News's Jeremy Cohn, were arrested at the scene.

Hamilton police have not responded to several requests seeking clarification on exactly why they were arrested. Hewko said he could not comment on their arrests, as he is focused on the collision aspect of the investigation.

We are deeply concerned by the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a @globalnews journalist and another photographer in Hamilton today. — @troyreebglobal

Troy Reeb, who is the senior vice president of news for Corus properties including Global TV, addressed the situation on Twitter late Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned by the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a Global News journalist and another photographer in Hamilton today," Reeb wrote. "While we are satisfied our employee … was unharmed and released without charge, the incident merits further investigation."

"We will be following up directly with Hamilton Police in the days ahead."

Ritchie also Tweeted about the incident, saying, "Thanks for the support, I have great relationships with many first responders. This was an isolated issue and I will be seeking resolution."

Video from the scene that shows Cohn's arrest was also posted on Twitter. The clip contains strong language.

Canadian Journalists For Free Expression president Alice Klein issued a statement condemning the arrests.

"We call on Hamilton Police Services to drop the charges against Ritchie and demand an immediate public inquiry into the circumstances which lead to the forceful detention and arrest of members of the media," she said.

This is the city's ninth fatality involving a vehicle this year, and the second pedestrian death of 2017. Another pedestrian was also killed on the 403 yesterday.

Police had closed the scene in Waterdown for several hours for their investigation, but it has since reopened.

