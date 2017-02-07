The third Hamilton police officer to testify on charges he faces of falsifying nuisance tickets made a distinction between those offences and the way he might handle paperwork if he apprehended a person committing a criminal offence.

"There's a difference between, for example, a robbery – it affects people differently than a guy drinking a beer on a street corner," Const. Stephen Travale said.

With 15 years experience in the service, Travale has worked in regular patrol, criminal investigation and on special teams like a targeted effort against illegal gambling. He joined the ACTION team in March 2013.

In the witness box for the first time on Tuesday, Travale echoed testimony from his fellow defendants and other officers who've testified in the trial.

Court has heard in the trial that began in November that the ACTION team, a high-visibility foot-and-bicycle squad deployed mostly downtown, runs into many of the same people over and over and repeatedly tickets them for provincial offences like drinking in public and panhandling.

'Didn't seem relevant at the time'

Travale admitted Tuesday he was "disorganized" and sometimes wrote the wrong date for nuisance tickets he wrote to people downtown.

But Travale, who faces charges of falsifying six tickets written between April and September 2014, emphatically denied that he made up any of the tickets.

The highly visible ACTION team is known for its yellow jackets. (Terry Asma/CBC)

Travale acknowledged he didn't have a system for keeping the officer's copy of provincial offence notice tickets. He kept them "all over the place" in his bike bag, his jacket, his duty vest, his patrol locker and maybe other places, too, he admitted.

He also doesn't have detailed notes about each of the occurrences that is under the microscope in this trial, he said.

"Sometimes you deal with the same people frequently," he said. "Writing additional notes (on the officer's copy of the ticket) didn't seem relevant at the time."

Wrong dates on tickets

Travale also said he sometimes wrote the wrong date on tickets, like a ticket to Thomas Groves for having liquor in an open container. The ticket is dated April 15, but Travale made a note in his officer's notebook about giving a ticket to Groves on April 16.

Travale also said he sometimes wrote the wrong date on tickets, like a ticket to Thomas Groves for having liquor in an open container. Groves testified in the trial in November that he'd been given nearly $50,000 in tickets for drinking in public. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

Travale faces the most charges of the four accused officers. His attorney, Kevin McGilly, requested his client be acquitted in November, saying the testimony of the street-involved people couldn't be relied upon definitively to prove whether the tickets were or weren't written. But Judge Pamela Borghesan struck down his request.

The trial continues with more testimony and cross-examination of Travale after a break Tuesday. The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday and Thursday, with closing arguments expected next Friday, Feb. 17.