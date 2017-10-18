A 27-year-old St. Catharines woman has been charged with stunt driving after OPP caught her driving at 200 km/h on the Elizabeth Way northbound at Mountain Road in Niagara Falls Tuesday morning. (CBC)

A 27-year-old St. Catharines woman has been charged with stunt driving after OPP say she was driving 200 km/h on the QEW, double the speed limit.

OPP officers from the Burlington detachment stopped the woman on the Queen Elizabeth Way northbound at Mountain Road in Niagara Falls on Tuesday around 12:57 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling 200 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.



Along with student driving, the novice driver has also been charged with what police say are "several novice driver offences."

The woman's vehicle has been impounded for seven days and her licence has been also suspended for seven days.