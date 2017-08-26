A flammable, hazardous gas leak discovered on Friday evening in Norfolk County, Ont. — some 30 kilometres west of Port Dover — has prompted police to close a stretch of roadway and issue an evacuation order for the area.

A hydrogen sulphide gas leak, which is is fatal at high concentrations, was identified at a well yesterday. It isn't clear how the substance leaked, but investigators say the gas poses potential threats to people's health.

Residents in the area between Silver Hill and Langton are asked by county officials to avoid the contaminated zones.

6 homes evacuated, road closure in place

A stretch of Concession Road 10 is closed between Forestry Farm Road and East Quaterline Road until Tuesday, according to Norfolk County officials.

The closure also consists of two 400-metre radius zones. Only emergency control staff, with the proper protection equipment, can enter, investigators say.

"The public is strongly advised to stay outside of this zone, including hunters, recreational users and passersby," said a news release issued Saturday.

Six homes on Concession Road 10 have been evacuated as a result.

Norfolk County Mayor Charlie Luke said in a statement, "we are asking for cooperation from the public to ensure safety."

Norfolk County council has called a special meeting for Tueday at 3 p.m. to review the situation and provide strategic decision-making for future.