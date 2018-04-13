Niagara police launch national search for human trafficking suspect

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man suspected of human trafficking and assaulting a woman in a Niagara Falls hotel room.

Malik Desir, 22, of Montreal faces charges that include aggravated assault, robbery and human trafficking. Police say he's a suspect in a Feb. 25 incident involving the assault of an 18-year-old woman.

Desir also faces charges of materially benefiting from sexual services, withholding or destroying documents and advertising sexual services. He has ties to Montreal, Niagara Regional Police Service said in a widely distributed poster.

Police have arrested two other Quebec men, aged 18 and 20, on similar charges.

Both are in custody following a bail hearing.