Niagara Regional Police. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

Police say they are investigating after a man at a hotel in Niagara Falls was robbed and stabbed in the hands and head.

The Niagara Regional Police Service says officers responded to a call about a stabbing at a hotel in the Lundy's Lane and Montrose Road area Wednesday at about 11:20 a.m.

They say officers found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Police say he had been robbed and stabbed by two women who had rented one of the hotel rooms.

Niagara police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin told CBC News that exactly what led to the attack is currently under investigation.

The man is "expected to make a full recovery," she said.

A 20-year-old woman from Montreal and 20-year-old woman from Ottawa have been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and forcible confinement.

Sabourin said the man did not know the two women. She could not say if the women were previously known to police.

Police say investigators believe the women may have been responsible for similar robberies in the Niagara Falls area.