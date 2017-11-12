A young woman is dead and three other people slightly injured after a vehicle rolled and landed on its roof in a ditch in the Niagara Falls area early Sunday.

Staff Sgt. David Shennan, of Niagara Falls Regional Police, said police received a call about the single vehicle rollover on Lyons Creek Road and Montrose Road in the Chippawa area at about 2:15 a.m.

Four people were in the vehicle at the time.

A woman, believed to be about 19 to 20 years of age, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are being notified and police have not yet released her identity.

Three other people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Shennan said police believe the road was dry at the time of the crash.

"It appears that speed may be an issue," he said.

The intersection is closed and both roads are closed in all directions as officers investigate.