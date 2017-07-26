The Elope Niagara website claims it offers Niagara's only drive-thru wedding kiosk. (Elope Niagara)

Niagara Falls is becoming more and more like Las Vegas, adding a drive-thru wedding chapel to the list of similarities.

Elope Niagara's Little Log Wedding Chapel is now offering couples drive-thru weddings.

Co-owner Kim Cartmell says the idea stemmed from the fact that couples visiting the chapel kept asking if they could sign paperwork from their cars.

Cartmell says they've already surpassed 15 drive-thru ceremonies, with 10 more booked for the fall.

The chapel's website says the drive-thru package is for couples who want to be legally married but not by a judge in a courthouse and the entire event takes about ten minutes.

The wedding can accommodate couples in one car or two motorcycles.