The westbound QEW was closed for several hours Monday afternoon after a crash near Guelph Line sent a woman to hospital with critical injuries.

Police expect a "partial reopening" of lanes between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The incident happened around 2 p.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said, when there was a "significant collision" where a Toyota Corolla plowed into the back of a commercial vehicle.

The woman who was driving the Corolla was trapped for some time, Schmidt said, before emergency crews managed to get her out and she was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Road closure - QEW WB at Guelph Line https://t.co/S5v75jLOys — @OPP_HSD

The OPP's reconstruction unit is now trying to figure out what caused the crash, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"If you're going to be driving through the Burlington area, expect pretty significant delays," he said.