Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C and Big City Small World on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

The Holy Gasp: What I Gotta Know

<a href="http://theholygasp.bandcamp.com/track/what-i-gotta-know">What I Gotta Know by The Holy Gasp</a>

I had a really weird reaction to this new Holy Gasp tune the first time I heard it.

At first blush, I fully disliked it. I didn't much care for the vocals, and thought it was kind of atonal — and not in an interesting, Béla Bartók sort of way, but in a jarring sort of way.

But by the end of that first listen, I was singing along with the chorus. In just over three minutes, I was fully converted. I've never had a track grow on me that fast.

If you don't take to this tune right away, give it some time. Trust me. Plus, its a rare sitar jam (and I think I caught some didgeridoo on there too).

Swim Good Now: Daylight

Daylight is the latest from producer Jon Lawless, and it features a host of collaborators: Daniela Andrade, Ryan Hemsworth, Lontalius and olli.

This track is so gorgeous and meticulously crafted. It floats along like a little dream.

It's one of the best things I've heard so far this year.

Emilio Bonito: Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemum is a brand new tune from Emilio Bonito.

Bonito is kind of Hamilton's answer to Don Ross or Andy McKee.

He's a phenomenal new-school folk fingerstyle guitarist.

John Creeden and the Flying Hellfish: All I Know

<a href="http://joncreeden.com/album/stall">Stall by Jon Creeden &amp; the Flying Hellfish</a>

I know, I know — usually I only do three of these a week, but I had one more I wanted to make sure to include.

This is called All I Know, and it's from John Creeden and the Flying Hellfish's new album Stall.

These guys get major points from me right off the bat for the Simpsons reference in their band name.

I'm a big fan of the gritty, post punk/hardcore vibe they're rolling with here.

GTHA listeners can catch Adam on Big City Small World on Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET, on 99.1 FM. Listeners across the rest of the province can hear him on In the Key of C at 5 p.m.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C/Big City Small World? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.