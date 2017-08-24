Border services officers seized 799 grams of heroin hidden in women's high-heeled shoes that were shipped to the Hamilton airport.

Canada Border Services Agency officers were examining cargo at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport last month, and they opened a package from Pakistan containing clothes and shoes.

They did an X-ray after noticing "a smell emitting from the package and modifications to the soles of the shoes," according to a border services press release.

A photo from the Canada Border Services Agency shows a shoe with a compartment that CBSA alleges contained heroin. (Canada Border Services Agency)

That showed them that there were "unidentified rectangular objects" in the soles of the shoes. So they took the soles off the shoes and found wrapped, clear bags shaped to match the shoes. That tested positive for heroin, CBSA said.

RCMP officers then followed the package's delivery and arrested two people from Toronto, ages 25 and 34, with importation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy.