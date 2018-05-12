3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Ben Kunder: Fight for Time

This new tune from Ben Kunder is one of the most tranquil folk tracks I've ever heard.

Fight for Time is from his upcoming album Better Human, which hits shelves on June 29.

Kunder says this track is all about the struggle to find the time for life's most important things.

"I wrote this song with my friend and sometime collaborator, Maia Davies. We got together in the studio and she just started asking me questions about my day, about my kids, work as a carpenter, where I find time to work on my music and space to breathe," he said. "The words 'I always gotta fight for time, time to be alone, time to be loved' came out of my mouth and we went from there.

"Life is so busy and finding the time to put the energy you want to in all of the things that are important can sometimes seem impossible, and maybe it is. But love, love is all."

Rapport: Unconscious

Rapport is throwing right back to the early days of MTV with Unconscious.

The trio says it mashes up the harmonic stylings of the 50s with dreamy keyboard soundscapes of the 80s.

It definitely feels like more like the latter to me. I'm getting an intense Blondie vibe from this thing.

Daniel Lanois and Venetian Snares: Mag11 P82

This is a mashup I never would have expected — though given Daniel Lanois' latest forays into far-out sonic experimentation, I guess I shouldn't be shocked.

Here, he's collaborating on live off the floor recordings with Venetian Snares, who is a pioneer of the electronic breakcore genre.

So in the one corner, you have a guy who produced iconic records by U2, Bob Dylan and Peter Gabriel, playing serene pedal steel guitar.

In the other, you have disjoined rhythms and harsh electronic tones.

​It's kind of like Lanois got abducted by aliens, and then they decided to make a record.

