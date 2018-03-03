Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C and Big City Small World on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Jack Moves: Demon Eyes

Demon Eyes is from Jack Moves's new EP, Work to Rule.

It's a synth-based pop track that is throwing right back to the mid 80s.

That chorus melody is unyieldingly catchy.

Shawn Kerr: In My Eyes

Shawn Kerr's voice absolutely anchors this tune. It is buttery smooth.

But there are some really interesting rhythmic shifts underneath the surface, too.

It's that kind of attention to detail that elevates this track.

Balaklava Blues: Don't Leave Me

Don't Leave Me is a brand new song Balaklava Blues.

This duo features two members of the Lemon Bucket Orkestra.

While that band's music is much more unbridled folk punk, this is more understated and cinematic.

This track is based on the Ukrainian lullaby that inspired George Gershwin to write Summertime.

GTHA listeners can catch Adam on Big City Small World on Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET, on 99.1 FM. Listeners across the rest of the province can hear him on In the Key of C at 5 p.m.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C/Big City Small World? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.