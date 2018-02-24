Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Fanny Price: Slow Burn

Slow Burn is a haunting new track from Fanny Price.

It's a tune that floats along just like its namesake. All the textures that are layered together here fit together flawlessly.

With that said, the video I'm including is a really stripped down, live acoustic iteration. The single is much more heavily produced and layered, but the raw live version stands on its own too — and that's the mark of truly strong songwriting.

Gareth Inkster: Misfire

Misfire is another a great new tune from Gareth Inkster.

This track is a bit of a slow burn, and has a real Ben Folds vibe to it.

The payoff at the end with the horn section is massive. It's lush and spectacular.

Ellevator: Hounds

The strength in this new Ellevator tune (previously The Medicine Hat) rests in Nabi Sue Bersche's vocals. There's a depth to her voice that I love.

Here's what she has to say about it:

"Most nights I dream I'm being chased. I don't know what this is a manifestation of, only that it started when I was a little kid, and it began as wolves or wild dogs that pursued me," she says. "Those hounds bite at my heels and keep me from stopping and asking for help. Their howls whistle through my head and deafen me to the voices of people who also need help. It's all consuming.

"This song is an acknowledgement that we need each other to survive. There's safety in numbers. We've seen how 'every man for himself' turns out, and we need to do better."

