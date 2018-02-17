Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C and Big City Small World on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Iskwé: The Unforgotten

<a href="http://iskwe.bandcamp.com/track/the-unforgotten-ft-tanya-tagaq">The Unforgotten ft. Tanya Tagaq by iskwe</a>

This new Iskwé track, which also features Tanya Tagaq, is one of the most powerful vocal performances I've heard in ages. It's a testament to what the human voice can do.

Iskwé says the song is based on a round dance.

"With each person holding the hand of the person next to them, the round dance forms a circle, connecting us with our ancestors, as one. In the wake of the 150 years celebrations, I felt it was important to remind everyone that while celebrating each of the wonderful things that make Canada a beautiful and unique place to live, it's important we remember, honour and acknowledge our darker corners as well," she says.

"I'm proud of who we are, as Indigenous people. I'm proud of what we've fought for, and how we continue to fight for our culture, our languages, our children, our women, our men, our earth and our water. But I'm also proud of all my non-indigenous family and friends who continue to fight along with us. This song is for all of us. Let's all dance together!"

Anjulie: Dancing with Girls

Anjulie's Dancing with Girls is an incredibly powerful rumination on female solidarity.

She says it's about the unshakeable solace, safety and freedom found in female friendships.

"Maybe one day I'll be ready to tell all of my #metoo stories," she says. "Until then I'll tell them the only way I know how, through my art."

Falcon Jane: Go with the Flow

This is from Falcon Jane's upcoming album Feelin' Freaky.

Bandleader Sara Jane describes herself as a "candid, Virgo, stoner-songwriter."

That's about as accurate as it gets.

This is the epitome of chilled out.

GTHA listeners can catch Adam on Big City Small World on Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET, on 99.1 FM. Listeners across the rest of the province can hear him on In the Key of C at 5 p.m.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C/Big City Small World? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.