Kylo: Your Eyes

Your Eyes is a brand new track from Kylo.

It's delicate, and floats along in your headphones effortlessly — but that bass line creates a great tension bubbling underneath the surface.

When this tune is done, it immediately warrants another listen.

The Elwins: Watercolour

I feel like I'm featuring The Elwins a lot lately — but it's hard not to when they just keep killing it with inventive, fun videos.

And hey, it worked for OK Go, so why not these guys?

It helps that this tune is catchy as hell, too.

Alice Glass: Forgiveness

Glass was once in Crystal Castles, but left the group after alleging co-founder Ethan Kath abused her.

Now out on her own, she just released a new video for this track.

It has a definite early 90s club vibe.

Her voice is ethereal and delicate throughout, and it really carries this tune.

