Born Ruffians

Miss You is a brand new track from Born Ruffians.

The chorus from this one embedded itself into my brain right away.

You'll be able to hear the band play it yourself real soon.

They'll be performing all over southern Ontario in March and April.

Beams: You Are an Ocean

You Are an Ocean is from Beams' upcoming album that's out on Feb. 23.

This tune is eclectic, nouveau-folk at its finest.

I'm a big fan of the banjo, especially when it's integrated into something contemporary like this.

Omhouse: Aurock

<a href="http://omhouse.bandcamp.com/track/aurock">Aurock by Omhouse</a>

This track is from Eye to Eye, which is out on Jan. 26.

It's all about the juxtaposition between disjointed rhythms and flowing arpeggiated sections.

It's a great art rock trip.

