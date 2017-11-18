Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Stuck on Planet Earth: Permanent

It's tunes like this one that prove that Stuck on Planet Earth is a power trio in the truest sense.

This track alternates between sugary vocal hooks and a driving backbeat.

There's just enough grit here to really draw my attention, too.

Bahamas: No Wrong

No Wrong is from Earthtones, which comes out on Jan. 19.

Everything about this track just feels effortless.

It's so serene that it would make an earthquake seem calm.

The Elwins: Hey, Ya You

Like most Elwins tunes, the chorus burrowed into my head right away.

Hey, Ya You is from the band's latest LP Beauty Community.

If Thing from the Addams Family had a favourite video, this would be it.

