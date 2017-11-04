Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C and Big City Small World on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Megan Landry: No Politics in Pangea

I don't understand why Megan Landry hasn't totally blown up yet.

No Politics in Pangea is just another in a long list of examples from a performer with legitimate, quantifiable talent in both songwriting and performance.

In short: This is great. Listen to it right now.

Iskwé: Healers

Healers is from Iskwé's brand new album The Fight Within.

She says this record touches on issues that impact Indigenous people every single day.

"From our Missing & Murdered Women and Girls to youth suicide epidemics within our communities to the land protectors out fighting for our planet each and every day; I wanted to counter the stereotypes cast our way and push back against the idea that we won't or can't succeed," she said.

Majid Jordan: Body Talk

OVO Sound's Majid Jordan just dropped a brand new album called The Space Between.

This is some smooth R&B.

To quote the great Ron Burgundy, "That's baby making music, that's what that is."

GTHA listeners can catch Adam on Big City Small World on Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET, on 99.1 FM. Listeners across the rest of the province can hear him on In the Key of C at 5 p.m.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C/Big City Small World? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.