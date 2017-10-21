Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C and Big City Small World on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Aurganic: Invincible

This new track from Aurganic is ridiculously well composed, performed and produced.



It's a mix of undulating jazz drums and flowing time signatures, alongside electronica and post rock influences. That's a lot fighting for space at once, but it totally works here.



The whole thing is topped off with some otherworldly vocal harmonies.

Pony Girl: Little Life

Ottawa's Pony Girl just dropped a brand new video for this track.



Little Life is so ethereal, and so spacey.



I'm really into the use of reverb here.

Lemon Bucket Orkestra: Freedom

Freedom is from Lemon Bucket Orkestra's upcoming LP If I Had the Strength, which drops next month.



The band is really sticking to its eastern-European, klezmer, party-punk roots here.



I feel like I should be drinking a ton of vodka while listening to this thing.

GTHA listeners can catch Adam on Big City Small World on Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET, on 99.1 FM. Listeners across the rest of the province can hear him on In the Key of C at 5 p.m.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C/Big City Small World? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.