Pleasure Craft: Everybody Wants Some

​This is a moody pop tune from Sam Lewis, who studied at Humber College's music program.

There's a ton of instrumental flourishes on this track that elevate it from relative simplicity.

It's the little things that make this really memorable, like the strings, synth and trumpet lines.

(The title also wins some points for unintentionally hearkening back to Degrassi's Zit Remedy).

Jack Moves: Moment of Your Time

Most of producer and MC Jack Moves' music is constructed using live loops.

That means he builds each layer live in front of an audience, and then layers it, creating a song piece by piece.

This tune includes some real vocal gymnastics, and excellent lead guitar licks.

Run Coyote: Yellow Roses

Yellow Roses is a brand new tune from Run Coyote's upcoming album.

Songwriter Sam Allen says it's a western noir track that tells a story of unrequited romance.

It does have a bit of a spaghetti western feel to it, for sure.

