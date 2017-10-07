Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Annie Sumi: In Everything

In Everything is from Annie Sumi's new album In The Unknown that's out on Oct. 10.

I found myself instantly drawn to Sumi's voice here.

It's kind of like a gentler Amanda Palmer — and it's exceptionally captivating.

Andrew Forde: Branches

Violinist Andrew Forde's Branches is a fusion track in the truest sense.

It's from Forde's upcoming album Ideas of North, which is a spin on Glen Gould's 1967 radio documentary The Idea of North.

The track — which features an intense-sounding Shad on vocals — is elegantly textured, and really interesting.

Terra Lightfoot: Norma Gale

Norma Gale is a brand new song from Terra Lightfoot.

It's from her album New Mistakes, which is out on Friday.

This tune chronicles the life of a Canadian woman named Norma Gale, who was a near-famous country star in Nashville in the 70s.

The song is about her trying to raise her young son while also trying to live her dream.

It's one of the album's moodiest cuts, and also one of its best.

