Ten Sleep: St. Petersburg

<a href="http://tensleepmusic.bandcamp.com/album/suburban-lore">Suburban Lore by Ten Sleep</a>

St. Petersburg is from Ten Sleep's newest album Suburban Lore.

I absolutely love how the guitar work plays off the synth line here.

These are some incredibly lyrical riffs.

White Hot Guilt: Good Crowd Tonight

White Hot Guilt is a project from Josh Warburton from July Talk, and producer Thomas D'Arcy.

Good Crowd Tonight is a tune that veers a bit close to disco territory for my liking — but the guitar line keeps it a little more grounded and modern.

This horn section is much more classic funk, and that's right up my alley.

Sarah Cripps: Leave Behind

Sarah Cripps's vocals are truly the centrepiece of Leave Behind.

There's a really cool interplay between her voice and the male voice in the chorus.

Between the both of them, they cover a massive vocal range.

