Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C and Big City Small World on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.
Ten Sleep: St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg is from Ten Sleep's newest album Suburban Lore.
I absolutely love how the guitar work plays off the synth line here.
These are some incredibly lyrical riffs.
White Hot Guilt: Good Crowd Tonight
White Hot Guilt is a project from Josh Warburton from July Talk, and producer Thomas D'Arcy.
Good Crowd Tonight is a tune that veers a bit close to disco territory for my liking — but the guitar line keeps it a little more grounded and modern.
This horn section is much more classic funk, and that's right up my alley.
Sarah Cripps: Leave Behind
Sarah Cripps's vocals are truly the centrepiece of Leave Behind.
There's a really cool interplay between her voice and the male voice in the chorus.
Between the both of them, they cover a massive vocal range.
