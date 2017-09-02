Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C and Big City Small World on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Weaves: Walkaway

Walkaway is from Weaves' new album Wide Open, which is out on Oct. 6.

Vocalist Jasmyn Burke totally shines on this track.

This is the kind of melody that just lives inside your head for days.

Goodbye Honolulu: Back to Me

This is the sort of garage rock that I really love.

Back to Me is from Goodbye Honolulu's new EP No Honey.

It's got an unbridled sense of enthusiasm about it, some grit, and a super catchy chorus.

MorMor: Waiting on the Warmth

MorMor is the name of a project from multi-instrumentalist Seth Nyquist.

This is the first single from his upcoming second EP.

Seth calls this "a song for block parties, festivals and beach jams" — and it's definitely that.

This track just feels like sunshine.

GTHA listeners can catch Adam on Big City Small World on Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET, on 99.1 FM. Listeners across the rest of the province can hear him on In the Key of C at 5 p.m.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C/Big City Small World? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.