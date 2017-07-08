Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Emily Haines: Fatal Gift

"The things you own, they own you." Boom. And with that deceptively simple yet poignant refrain, Emily Haines is back.

Metric's frontwoman just dropped this track from her upcoming solo album Choir of the Mind, which is out on Sept. 15.

"The song embodies for me the undeniable fact that no matter how high I climb, that voice, pulling me back to my essential self remains," she says about the track. "We all pursue symbols of achievement, but utopian material promises are hollow."

This tune is a master class in mood, melody and lyricism — and that throbbing, classic Muse-esque bass line certainly doesn't hurt, either.

Anjulie: Dream Again

Anjulie is a Juno-award winner who has worked with legit superstars like Cher and Nicki Minaj.

Dream Again feels whimsical, but it has real weight bubbling beneath its surface.

It's all about the realities of living in war-torn sections of the Middle East, where families can feel constant danger.

There's a poignant message here beneath a shimmering vocal line.

Kojo Easy Damptey: What Do You Want?

What Do You Want? Is from Kojo Easy Damptey's upcoming sophomore release, set for release in the fall.

It's a real step forward in terms of sonic depth — it's really synth-focused, with a ton of layers.​ Canadian Winter's Kobi Annobil and Nasr Beny also lend vocal lines to this track, and it's richer for it.

Thematically, the song explores how Canada has contributed to colonization projects around the world.

"As Canada celebrates its 150 years, it is worthwhile to examine how Canada has contributed to various colonization projects around the world and here on Turtle Island with respect to the treatment of indigenous people, communities and nations," Damptey says.

