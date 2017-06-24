Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Lost Cousins: Quarters

Quarters feels dreamy in every sense of the word.

It just floats along for four minutes — but the melody will stick with you long after.

The band says the song is about the struggle to find purpose in a life path that not everyone can relate to.

"The song describes accepting transformation, and embracing the highs and lows that go hand in hand with experiencing new perspectives."

Tundra Fun: Cold Nature

Though they've been a band for quite some time, this track is from Cold Nature's very first release. The band calls itself "Parkdale's best kept secret."

There's a definite bass-heavy vibe here, and a sound that calls back to the 70s.

The Boo Radley Project: Dante Hall

<a href="http://thebooradleyproject.bandcamp.com/album/bred-to-be-loyal">Bred to Be Loyal by The Boo Radley Project</a>

I have a hard time putting my finger on exactly what this band is.

It's part jazz, part folk, part indie, and a mish mash of a bunch of other stuff.

It's definitely eclectic, but it's also really interesting.

