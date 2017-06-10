Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter

Here are this week's picks:

Brother Neil: Off My Mind

Brother Neil's Off My Mind is from his upcoming album Away Avenue Away, and it's exceptionally slinky, memorable jazz.

The horn section here is truly phenomenal, too. The best advice I can give is stop reading this sentence and just go listen to it.

Muneshine (feat. The Darcys): Full Throttle

This tune could lead the soundtrack for a massive 80s action film. It's like this would just play in the background behind a young Tom Cruise when he's walking around.

Just throw on Top Gun on mute and play this instead. See?

Animal Type: Rubberface

I find this Animal Type tune interesting because it lets you really hear a band in its formative stages.

There's some obvious talent here, especially on the vocals — and there's tightening up that still needs to be done, for sure.

But you can really hear the start of something interesting.

