Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C and Big City Small World on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

The Junction: Rock Bottom

Rock Bottom is from The Junction's brand new EP, City Nights.

I'm getting a massive U2 feel on this track, circa Achtung Baby.

Seeing as that's one of my all time favourite records, I'm definitely into this.

Basement Revolver: Johnny Pt. 2

<a href="http://basementrevolver.bandcamp.com/album/agatha-ep">Agatha EP by Basement Revolver</a>

Johnny Pt. 2 is a kind of musical sequel to an older tune that's on the band's upcoming EP Agatha, which comes out in July.

Basement Revolver has really progressed since I first saw them live at Hamilton's Supercrawl festival a few years back.

Back then, they almost felt timid, and trying to figure out exactly what kind of band they wanted to be.

Their new music still has an underlying vulnerability about it, but the band now seems way surer about its sound.

Only Yours: Waiting

Waiting is a brand new single from Only Yours, and it's a real throwback synth pop jam.

It's not really something I'd throw on at home, but I can't deny that it'd get people up and moving.

GTHA listeners can catch Adam on Big City Small World on Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET, on 99.1 FM. Listeners across the rest of the province can hear him on In the Key of C at 5 p.m.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C/Big City Small World? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.