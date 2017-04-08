Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario. On CBC Radio One's In the Key of C, we try to highlight some of our favourites each week.

You can hear the show live every Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET on CBC Radio One in Ontario.

Future Peers: Time We Went Away

Future Peers are truly slaves to the groove on this one — and they've mastered the ability to make electronic music seem organic.

That's no small feat when synths dominate your sound, and your vocals are warbling through a vocoder.

The band counts acts like Bowie, The Cure, Talking Heads and Nine Inch Nails among its influences.

Those artists all thrive in electronic settings, so the band clearly comes by its sound honestly.

The Bandicoots: Rocky Horror

Two things:

1) I hope this band is somehow named after Playstation's Crash Bandicoot.

2) If this video was actually done in one shot as it appears, that is insanely impressive.

Bass Lions: Dynamite Quartz

This Bass Lions track is actually a reimagining of an older tune. It's from a new EP of theirs that drops on April 21.

Most of the record is modern adaptations of classical music, in collaboration with the KW Symphony Orchestra.

This track, though, sees the orchestra stepping onto one of their tunes. The result has a lot more depth, and a lot more harpsichord.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.