Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario. On CBC Radio One's In the Key of C, we try to highlight some of our favourites each week.

You can hear the show live every Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET on CBC Radio One in Ontario. In the Key of C can be heard across the province, except for in the GTA. Hamilton listeners can hear the segment in the player above.​

Dalia Dargazli: Hot Tea

I'm not sure that I believe that Dalia Dargazli is only 17-years-old.

This tune, Hot Tea, was clearly written by someone with a deep understanding of songwriting as a craft.

It's rare that someone so young is writing and performing something so well realized. Most teenagers are still searching for their voice. Dalia already has hers.

At times, this almost reminds me of Jónsi, the frontman of the iconic post-rock band, Sigur Rós. While Dargazli's stuff lacks the ethereal overtones of that band, it shares some of the tonal characteristics of his more lighthearted solo stuff.

Lee Watson: Falling South

Paging all Neil Young fans: this one is for you.

Lee Watson's Falling South is tailor made listening for the woods. It has a real genuine, pristine quality about it.

He's also clearly listened to Harvest a couple of times. But that's okay — Young feels more like a driving influence here than simply source material to be ripped off.

Steve Strongman: No Time Like Now

Steve Strongman's blues chops haven't faded, as his fretwork is strewn all over his new record, No Time Like Now.

The title track isn't the best pure example of his guitar playing, but it does boast the most likely crossover appeal from any of his recent tunes to burrow into mainstream radio rotation.

This album also features a re-imagined cover of BTO's You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet that's well worth a listen, too.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.