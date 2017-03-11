Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario. On CBC Radio One's In the Key of C, we try to highlight some of our favourites each week.

You can hear the show live every Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET on CBC Radio One in Ontario. In the Key of C can be heard across the province, except for in the GTA. Hamilton listeners can hear the segment in the player above.​

Emay: Yesu

Yesu is from Emay's brand new record, Ilah.

The album is thoughtful and provocative, and touches on subjects like religion, race, and growing up as the child of immigrant parents.

At its core, this is just heartfelt and intense socially-conscious music.​

Billy Moon

This track is from Billy Moon's upcoming EP, which comes out this spring.

These tunes were recorded with Aron D'Alesio from Young Rival — and it totally shows.

These tracks have a real similar sort of feel to Young Rival's stuff. But they also show Moon's growth as an artist, with more fleshed out chord progressions and tighter vocal lines.

Coyote Black: Show Girl

We're getting a little technical here, but I'm a big sucker for well-placed particle reverb.

That's a type of effect that accentuates the overtones of a musical note.

You can hear it on this new Coyote Black, and it really gives it a sense of depth.

