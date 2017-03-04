Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario. On CBC Radio One's In the Key of C, we try to highlight some of our favourites each week.

You can hear the show live every Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET on CBC Radio One in Ontario. In the Key of C can be heard across the province, except for in the GTA. Hamilton listeners can hear the segment in the player above.​

Stacey: First Move

Songs that are meant to tug at the heartstrings are a dime a dozen.

But a song that truly channels the feeling in the pit of your stomach that you get when you meet the right person — that's something special.

On First Move, Stacey has captured that feeling, and morphed it into dreamy, hazy synth pop.

It's about teetering on the edge of what could be, which Stacey describes as "both tormenting and exciting."

Hollerado: Grief Money

Hollerado is getting political on this one.

Matching the abrasiveness of the current political climate, Grief Money is by far one of the heaviest tracks the band has ever produced.

But it's also immensely catchy, acting as the spoonful of sugar to help the madness go down.

Father Christmas: Twisted Ones

Father Christmas isn't exactly conjuring up fireside images of cheer with Twisted Ones.

It's downright eerie, and with a macabre video, to boot.

But just listen to that horn section, and you'll find all the redemption you need.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.