Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario. On CBC Radio One's In the Key of C, we try to highlight some of our favourites each week.

You can hear the show live every Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET on CBC Radio One in Ontario. In the Key of C can be heard across the province, except for in the GTA. Hamilton listeners can hear the segment in the player above.​

Public Animal: 20th Century Strategies

Bar none, Public Animal is one of the best rock and roll bands in Ontario right now.

20th Century Strategies shows off everything that makes them great: fluid, ripping guitar lines, searing keys, and some phenomenal vocal interplay.

I've you've ever loved a Deep Purple track, you owe it to yourself to listen to Public Animal.

Morgan Cameron Ross: I Won't Live Until I Die

You might remember Morgan Cameron Ross from Bellwoods, a group that got some pretty substantial radio play a couple of years ago.

That project was pretty firmly rooted in the pop mold, while this track is much more of a modern folk tune.

It's sparse and simple, but that's all it needs to be. The vocal melody here totally carries this track.

Mad Ones: End of You

End of You is from Mad Ones's new record Regretless, which is out on March 3.

This tune kind of has that garage-y, Jet vibe to it.

Good luck getting this out of your head once you listen to it.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.