New Love: Every Lie

<a href="http://newlove.bandcamp.com/album/close-ep">Close - EP by New Love</a>

This tune from New Love is from the band's new EP, Close.

The drive and the backbeat on this track make it immediately stand out. It has a similar feel to Japandroids, though with a fuller sound (what with a full band as opposed to a duo).

The vocals here are top notch, too.

Odd Years: Troubadour

This new track from Odd Years has a real classic sort of sound — it reminds me of Badfinger, for some reason.

This group features members from Cuff The Duke, Minotaurs and Lowlands, so it's not surprising that they're surging right out of the gate with the polish that you can hear here.

Max the Lesser: Luau

<a href="http://lootbagrecords.bandcamp.com/album/valentines-forever-mixtape-lll">Valentines Forever : Mixtape lll by Max The Lesser</a>

Max the Lesser's Luau doesn't sound like any sort of Hawaiian party that I've ever been to.

It's definitely one of the more sombre tracks to feature a ukulele. It's definitely eclectic, but also sticks with you long after listening to it.

Anyone who enjoys The Postal Service will find something to like here.

