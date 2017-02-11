Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario. On CBC Radio One's In the Key of C, we try to highlight some of our favourites each week.

Well, usually we do — but this week, we tried getting listeners into the Valentine's Day spirit a little early, with songs that have a touch of "heart."

Stars: Heart

This tune is one of my all-time favourite Canadian tracks, bar none.

More recent Stars albums have veered heavier into electronic territory, but I'd prefer the band's "chamber pop" records — Heart, Set Yourself on Fire and In Our Bedroom After the War.

This track is reflective of all of the band's best work, as it's delicate, introspective, and really gorgeous.

Arkells: My Heart's Always Yours

This one is from Arkells' latest record, Morning Report.

These guys have been making infectious pop tunes for years now, and this track is no different.

That it has the word heart in the title makes it an easy add to this list.

Terra Lightfoot: NFB

Sure, this one doesn't actually have the word "heart" in the title — but it feels like as honest an approximation to what it's like to meet someone and get to know them as you'll ever find.

Plus Terra Lightfoot's voice is gorgeous here, so what's not to like?

