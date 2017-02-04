Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario. On CBC Radio One's In the Key of C, we try to highlight some of our favourites each week.

You can hear the show live every Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET on CBC Radio One in Ontario. In the Key of C can be heard across the province, except for in the GTA. Hamilton listeners can hear the segment in the player above.​

Common Deer: Confession (I Should Have Known)

This new track from Common Deer is just phenomenally lush — and the strings running through it are great.

The interplay between the two vocal lines is a standout as well. It's evocative of what made Set Yourself on Fire era Stars so great.

B.A. Johnston: I Need Donair Sauce

B.A. Johnston is a Hamilton treasure, but I Need Donair Sauce is an ode to an east coast staple.

This tune is catchy as hell, and if it isn't adopted as an anthem for people eating questionable meat after last call everywhere, then there is no justice in the world.

Chris Gostling and the Tempo: Scattering of Stars

<a href="http://chrisgostlingandthetempo.bandcamp.com/album/breath-blood-tempo">Breath, Blood &amp; Tempo by Chris Gostling &amp; The Tempo</a>

Scattering of Stars from Chris Gostling and the Tempo is firmly in the folk/country mold, but feels modern.

And I really love the strings and the mandolin on this track.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.