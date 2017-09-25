After an early morning crash on the Toronto-bound Burlington Skyway all lanes are blocked and a motorcycle rider has been killed, according to the OPP.

The OPP confirmed that the motorcycle rider was killed after a crash involving at least one truck, one car and the motorcycle early Monday morning.

OPP spokesman Kerry Schmidt said he recommends motorists avoid the area and added that the coroner is on the way.

All traffic is being redirected to Eastport Drive.

The police do not know for now when the QEW will be reopened. Schmidt said "We have a collision reconstruction team on the scene right now."

