Charles Moniz is becoming a red carpet veteran.

The Burlington sound engineer is heading back at the Grammys next month for the third year in a row. He's up for several awards for his part in Bruno Mars's latest multi-platinum album, 24K Magic.

Moniz is up for best engineered album – non-classical, as well as album of the year and record of the year.

"I'm fortunate to work with some of the best musicians in the world today." - Charles Moniz

"Just knowing the work we put in — these nominations feel so great," he said on the phone from Columbia, where Mars's tour is currently finishing up its South American Leg.

"It's crazy. You always think every year was a fluke."

But Moniz is way past fluke territory. He won a Grammy for record of the year in 2016 for Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk featuring Mars. He was instrumental in constructing that "doh" vocal bassline that kicks off the track.

Then last year, he won another Grammy, this time for his work on Adele's 25.

As a recording engineer, Moniz is responsible for everything from the mics in the studio to the mixing console to the sound that's pumping out of the studio speakers.

"My job is to make sure that creativity can flow," he said. "Recording music can be quite complicated — my job is to make sure that [the artists] never notice that."

"I'm fortunate to work with some of the best musicians in the world today."

That's not hyperbole. You'd be hard pressed to find bigger music stars than Mars and Adele right now. Songs like 24K Magic and All I Ask are touching every corner of the globe.

Sometimes the enormity of those records hit home in unconventional ways. Sure, there are thousands of people singing along at shows on tour — but there are smaller moments where it really becomes obvious.

In Brazil, that came in the form of kids standing outside his hotel window, singing the Mars tune Chunky. "They definitely weren't singing it to me," Moniz laughed. "But hearing it like that — it just connects in these weird moments."

Moniz, who was Avril Lavigne's bass player from 2001 to 2005, has been working with Mars for about seven years now. He used to be his bass player and has worked with him as a recording engineer on all of his live shows, including his Super Bowl showcase and Grammy performances.

As time rolls on, that collaboration is providing some massive hits.

"This stuff is definitely much bigger than me," he said.

"They're not my songs, they're everyone's."

