A barefoot four-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Burlington Sunday evening has been found safe.

The girl had last been seen at her residence in the area of Burloak Drive and Spruce Drive at 7:55 p.m., the Halton Regional Police Service said in a release Sunday night.

She was located just after 10:30 p.m., police said in a tweet.

"Thanks to everyone involved in your assistance," Halton Regional Police Service's Burlington division said. "It's greatly appreciated."