Someone who clearly hasn't read the eighth commandment is out there with Roger Boyd's truck.

Boyd, who has been running Men's Street Ministry with his wife Janet since the fall of 2016, woke up at his Ancaster home this morning to find his truck had been stolen.

Thou shalt not steal, indeed.

"I thought, 'Are you kidding me? I'm doing Jesus's work and somebody stole this truck?'" Boyd told CBC News.

"How could somebody steal Jesus's truck?"

Boyd and his wife have been providing food and clothing for Hamiltonians in need since 2016. (Roger Boyd/Facebook)

It happened sometime between midnight and 7 a.m., Boyd says. Const. Jerome Stewart of Hamilton police said detectives are aware of the theft, and trying to track the truck down.

"The more eyes we have out there looking for this thing, the better," Stewart said.

The Boyds hand out clothing to Hamilton's homeless, supplying things like coats, hats and boots. They also provide food and toiletries to those in need on the street.

Boyd says that since he posted about the truck theft online, he's gotten an overwhelming swell of support from across Canada.

"Maybe he'll read the Bible that is left on the armrest of the truck," Boyd said.

Police say Boyd's truck was stolen with decals about the ministry on the side. (Roger Boyd)

Boyd's truck is a dark brown, four-door, 2017 Dodge Ram 1500.

It has the licence plate number AS73727.

