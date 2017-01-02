A 16-year-old has been arrested after a stabbing at a New Year's Eve house party in Milton left three with minor injuries.

The suspect was "kicked out of the party earlier after his romantic advances towards another party-goer were rejected," Sgt. Barry Malciw, a spokesperson for Halton police said in a news release.

Investigators said there was an argument when the 16-year-old was asked to leave the party.

He left and police say he called on the assistance of four friends.

Around 2:30 a.m., the suspect and the four other males forced their way back into the home along Davis Lane, near Main Street, Halton Police Services, staff Sgt. Brian Stapleton told CBC News.

According to the release, the men assaulted the victims, and then fled the scene before police arrived.

All three victims were taken to hospital.

According to police, one of the victims was stabbed in the abdomen but is expected to make a full recovery. The second was treated for a stab wound in his chest and released. The third was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police arrested the man who was kicked out of the party later at his home. The 16-year-old is charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence, aggravated assault, assault, mischief under $5,000 and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Det. Sgt. David Costantini of Halton police believes age, intoxication, coupled with the youth's rejection and his unwanted departure from the party motivated the attack.

Police are searching for the other four assailants believed to be between 16 and 20-years-old.

"My advice would be to talk to someone, your parents, adult relative, a friend or get some free legal advice and turn yourselves in to police in a safe, discreet, professional manner," Constantini said in a release.