NDP MPP questioned staffer's loyalty after the new dad took parental leave: complaint

A local NDP MPP questioned a male staffer's commitment to his job after he took parental leave to care for his baby, a new voicemail obtained by the CBC reveals.

And the MPP, Paul Miller, also says the union representing NDP employees does "more harm than good."

Miller, a Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MPP, told employee Todd White in 2016 that he'd barely communicated with the office during his 10 months on parental leave.

"I probably didn't hear from you … maybe once in 10 months?" Miller said in the voicemail. "It doesn't give me a feeling of interest in your job. It doesn't give me a feeling that you care about the office. It doesn't give me a feeling that you're loyal.

"What I'm trying to tell you is there's going to be big changes real quick in the next few months, or it's going to be an ugly situation."

Miller also took aim at the Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union (COPE), which represents NDP workers.

"I could write a book on all the other MPPs that are having problems too, and it's just with COPE," he said.

"Sometimes unions do more harm than good, and sometimes, they get their people into bad situations."

This is just the latest chapter in an ongoing battle between Miller and White, a long-time employee who says Miller started discriminating against him when he went on parental leave. White is also chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

It also comes at a bad time for the NDP, which faces a provincial election June 7.

For eight years, White worked in Miller's office with few issues, White said in a Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario complaint this month.

Paul Miller is the MPP for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek. (Ontario NDP)

Then in 2015, he took parental leave to be the primary caregiver for his baby. His wife, a doctor, is self employed and couldn't take time off.

White, who is on parental leave for his second child now, alleges Miller has used "discrimination, defamation" and "breaches of privacy" to pressure him to leave. He also claims Miller routinely made sexist, racist and homophobic comments around the office, and pressured employees to campaign for him during office hours.

As for the voicemail, "there is no room for these antiquated views in the modern workplace," said Wade Poziomka, White's lawyer.

Miller's office said he would not comment and directed media calls to the party. Marla DiCandia, caucus director of operations, said in an email that the party won't talk about specific personnel issues.

"We are proud to be the only unionized caucus in Ontario," she said. "We value our staff collective agreements, and the grievance and arbitration processes they lay out.

The complaints come as Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, also a Hamilton Centre MPP, hopes to pull ahead of the Liberals and Tories for the June 7 election. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"We are committed to working with our staff unions to resolve all disputes in a fair, transparent and credible way consistent with the terms of their agreements."

Last week, leader Andrea Horwath said the complaint is proof the system is working.

Unionization is "protection for those workers to make sure when something occurs that they have a remedy," she said. "That's what's going on right now."

The Miller and White conflict isn't the only one in local NDP offices. Two employees of MPP Monique Taylor, Alissa Watt and Sandra Troulinos, have also filed human rights complaints.

Both Watt and White say they haven't been contacted by NDP human resources staff. The party wouldn't comment on that Thursday.

CBC News is pursuing comment from COPE.